Based on the Mozart opera, "Don Giovanni" follows the titular womanizer (Ruggero Raimondi) as he seduces women, especially brides-to-be before their wedding day. Eventually his reputation becomes a liability, however, and his libertine trysts catch up to him. A father attempts to save his daughter's honor, a jealous fiancé is out to exact revenge, and a former lover (Kiri Te Kanawa) is willing to do whatever it takes to save other women from her fate.