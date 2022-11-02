Wolfguy - Enraged Lycanthrope

Not Available

The incredible Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba is WOLFGUY, the only survivor of a clan of werewolves who relies on his feral, full-moon-activated superpowers to solve mysterious crimes. One night, a bizarre and bloody death in the Tokyo streets plunges him into a far-reaching conspiracy populated by crooked politicians, naked white women, bit-players like Hideo Murota, a phantom tiger, and -- best of all -- a shadowy organization (called the J-CIA) out to steal the secret of Wolfguy's powers and the blood right out of his veins. Based on the novels and manga by Kazumasa Hirai, who also gave the world ADULT WOLFGUY. Directed by Toei action great Kazuhiko Yamaguchi (Sister Streetfighter, Karate Bulfighter).