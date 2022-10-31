Wolfschanze: Hitler's Hidden Bunker

Not Available

In the autumn of 1940, the decision was made by Hitler to construct a base of operations from which Operation Barbarossa could be planned and instigated. This almost impenetrable series of structures, located in the Masurian woods near the town of Rastenburg, welcomed the Fuehrer for the first time on the 23rd June, 1941. Although Hitler had a number of similar bases built throughout Europe, the Wolfsschanze was by far his preferred location, spending a total of over 800 days there during a three and a half year period. In that time, a number of key decisions were made there that drove the Eastern campaign against Russia, as well as a failed assassination attempt on the Fuehrer himself.