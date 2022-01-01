Wolfsheim - Kompendium

Not Available

Tracklisting: Live-Part (aufgenommen in Dresden im "Alten Schlachthof" am 6. März 1999) 01. Intro 02. A Look Into Your Heart 03. Leave No Deed Undone 04. A Million Lovesongs 05. Now I Fall 06. The Sparrows And The Nightingales 07. A New Strasystem Has Been Explored 08. This Time 09. It's Not Too Late 10. Real 11. Once In A Lifetime 12. Touch 13. Love Is Strange 14. Heroin She Said 15. Sleep Somehow 16. Read The Lines 17. It's Hurting For The First Time 18. Künstliche Welten 19. Annie 20. Upstairs 21. Ruby 22. Elias 23. Old Man's Valley 24. Übers Jahr