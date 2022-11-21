Wolhaui sami ingok

Not Available

At the 10th year since King Yeon-San came to the throne, Suwon magistrate Yun Dong-Kyun dies a mysterious death. Lee Won-Seok leaves for Suwon as the next magistrate and his wife Kim remains at the home. Man-Dol, who has been admired her, tells a lie to her that her husband indulges himself in woman and it make her blind with avarice. Unreliable incidents continuously happen and one day, Lee Won-Seok is murdered. Man-Dol is turned out to be the murderer and on the day when a prize gate for exemplary woman is bestowed on Kim, a thunder falls on the gate.