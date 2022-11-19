Wolli in Paradise

Not Available

The place: the outskirts of Hamburg, a flat, two rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom. The time: one day and the passing night. Wolfgang “Wolli” Köhler, former owner of a porn-cinema and a brothel, turned poet and illustrator, lives here with his wife Linda. Scenes of cohabitation. Scenes from a life together. Reminiscences of an existence that has led them from Waldheim in Saxony to St. Pauli in Hamburg. Insights into the abject wretchedness of the sex industry. The underworld of covert backyard meetings before the advent of AIDS. Prejudices are undermined, preconceptions challenged. Wolli takes a trip down his own personal “memory lane”.