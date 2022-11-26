Not Available

Wolverhampton Wanderers: The Official History

    Few clubs can boast a history as rich and dramatic as that of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Three League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups are among the club's honours. This programme features incredible footage of Wolves' 1921 FA Cup final appearance, the 1949-60 glory years, and the exciting 1970s cup-fighting days. It also includes coverage of the club's recent nosedive towards oblivion before a return journey culminated in play-off final glory and a season in the Premiership.

