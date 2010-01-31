Wolverine and the X-Men: Fate of the Future

2010

WOLVERINE and the X-MEN race through time to regain control of their destiny in Volume 4: FATE OF THE FUTURE. Evil attempts to rewrite the past, and the mutant heroes must prevent a perilous future in these five time-bending episodes. History repeats itself when Wolverine's past resurfaces, forcing him to repay old debts in "Stolen Lives." In "Code of Conduct," Wolverine's history returns again when the X-Men are threatened by the SILVER SAMURAI who challenges the adamantine hero to anohter duel. In "Badlands," LOGAN's captivity helps spawn a new breed of SENTINELS to terrorize the future. And before MOJO rips their friendship apart, NIGHTCRAWLER struggles to convince a brainwashed Wolverine of their lost days together in "Hunting Grounds." Finally, in "Backlash," when Wolverine learns that MASTER MOLD is the same nemesis for tomorrow's X-Men, he must protect his fellow mutants before the future becomes obsolete.