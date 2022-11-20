Wolverine XXX: An Axel Braun Parody

Not Available

Wolverine is a mutant with an unbreakable skeleton, retractable adamantium claws, and a healing ability that reverses nearly any wound. His past however, is shrouded in mystery. Calling himself Logan, Wolverine has spent years trying to unravel the layers of his own history. Will Domino, a female mutant with luck abilities help Wolverine stitch together the threads of his past? And what about the insidious Sabretooth... Can Wolverine help Domino find him? They track Wolverine's more brutal counterpart, but must face Lady Deathstrike and Deadpool along the way. The trio prove too much for Wolverine and Domino; it'll take Phoenix and Rogue to save them! All knives are out as Axel Braun presents his new superhero epic, Wolverine!