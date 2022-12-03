Woman Dancing on the Roof

Not Available

It is the story of a woman once known from the media. She finds it easier to get undressed in front of others than to tell about the painful memories filled with solitude. However, in this documentary she is particularly open and fearless of showing her vulnerability. “In my film I tried to reveal this woman’s balancing act on the edge of a high roof, in confrontation with her own body and comprehending the surrounding world quite differently,” – revealed director J. Lapinskaitė.