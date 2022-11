Not Available

Anna is a lonely divorced woman. Maria also has no husband, but has two children. Raising two children without a husband, Mary is unhappy. She loves Nicholas. But he is married and cannot stay with her forever because of a sick daughter. After a long absence, Nikolai, unaware that Mary had died, leaves his wife. But she meets an unfamiliar woman in her house - her friend Anna, who is raising her children, and decides to stay with her ...