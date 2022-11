Not Available

Yukiko, a member of a movie study group, follows the rumor of a ghost that inhabits an abandoned movie theater with two of her study group cohorts, Shinoda and Imamura, in order to film the ghost of an actress roams there. After she watch an old film, strange things begin to happen around her. When Shinoda goes missing, she goes back to the theater to find the truth of the place, despite her fear.