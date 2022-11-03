Not Available

Woman of Breakwater

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Entertainment Warehouse

A film about a man Basilio (Kristoffer King), who escapes from provincial Leyte to the slums of Manila with his younger brother Buboy (Alcris Galura). Residing in the shanty town tenements beneath the tourist-infested breakwater of Manila, Basilio falls in love with a prostitute named Paquita (Katherine Luna). Paquita started whoring so early in her life that at her relatively young age she's already played out, her body full of sexual diseases and open sores. Their relationship is troubled by the apparent poverty and the more impending threat of the slums' jealous protector, ex-cop Dave (Gardo Versoza). This tragic tale covers a whole plethora of emotions that surround Manila life.

Cast

Rez CortezForeman
Dick IsraelKapitan
Daniel FernandoTatay
Odette KhanMarta
Alchristian GaluraBuboy
Joey GalvezPaquita's Foster Father

View Full Cast >

Images