Woman of Breakwater

A film about a man Basilio (Kristoffer King), who escapes from provincial Leyte to the slums of Manila with his younger brother Buboy (Alcris Galura). Residing in the shanty town tenements beneath the tourist-infested breakwater of Manila, Basilio falls in love with a prostitute named Paquita (Katherine Luna). Paquita started whoring so early in her life that at her relatively young age she's already played out, her body full of sexual diseases and open sores. Their relationship is troubled by the apparent poverty and the more impending threat of the slums' jealous protector, ex-cop Dave (Gardo Versoza). This tragic tale covers a whole plethora of emotions that surround Manila life.