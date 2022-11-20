Not Available

Says Sister Angela, the woman of the wind: "I’m not just having sex, Father. Yes, there is lust. I'm not a hypocrite. But my main discourse is the purpose of this body. To be very blunt, Father, we only live once. I want to understand and feel the use of my breasts, my vagina, my mouth, and all parts of my body. In my view, I can only move to the next level, on the so-called spirituality, once I've addressed the issues of my physical being. In my view, there is a need to destroy that physical being, our animalistic nature, before we can achieve true spirituality. Let’s crush the animal in the man, Father. That’s fundamental to me."