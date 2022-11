Not Available

Jin-seok returns from the Vietnam war, injured and marries Sun-ok. But financial difficulties cause them to argue. One day, Sun-ok brings bamboo trees from her parents' home and succeeds in running a bamboo ware manufacturing company. Sun-ok has a stuttering problem and their son inherits the habit and he is sent to a special school. Meanwhile Jin-seok falls for Chu-wol and begins abusing Sun-ok...