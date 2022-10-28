Woman Revenger

Not Available

From the Subway Cinema web page for the film when it screened at the 2013 New York Asian Film Festival: "Another Tsai Yang-ming film this time starring Elsa Yeung as a Ling, a dancing teacher in Hong Kong whose best friend Meihua is killed by gangsters in Japan. Ling travels to Tokyo and meets with Meifeng, Meihua’s sister, and discovers that Meihua had hidden cocaine from the gangsters before her death. Of course the gangsters capture Meifeng and turn her into a prostitute and Ling tries to save her but loses an eye in the process. What is she to do? Dress in bikinis made out of bandages, put on an eyepatch, and recruit friends who are out for vengeance, too. Like a virtual tour of Japan where every tourist attraction is a chance for revenge, Ling sees Mount Fuji, Sumo games, hot spring baths and even goes to Harajuku before taking the gangsters apart with flying fists, feet, and swords."