Woman's Cry at Snowy Night

A woman evil appears to a Japanese feudal lord Mori and kills his son and kidnaps his daughter. He follows the evil but the evil's trick leads his daughter to be killed. Wounded Mori meets a monk who saves him. During Toyotomi invasion long time ago, Mori turned down his staff's advice to attack Korean commanders and woman evil. His men and villagers leave town to avoid the evil. Mori kills his wife by mistake while he runs after that evil. As the monk who knows everything comes to him, Mori admits regretting his faults and leaves for Korea to make sacrifice.