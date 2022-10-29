Woman's Wail

Not Available

Ok-bun had been sold into marriage to the family of Lee Kyung-jin, a family in ruin. On the wedding night, Ok-bun's husband, Myung-kyu dies of odd circumstances. Ok-bun finds out that her sister-in-laws Kyung-ran and Young-suk, who've married Myung-kyu's brothers, were also widowed on their wedding nights. Meanwhile, Wol-ah appears from the grave. She murders Shin and takes his form. Wol-ah goes into the household of Lee Kyung-jin and from that day on, strange happenings occur in succession. Kyung-ran and Young-suk are murdered. Ok-bun goes to Wol-ah's grave and tries to tell her this but it is too late. Wol-ah tries to kill Ok-bun too. But she tells the hardships and sorrows of low-class people and moves Wol-ah's heart. Ok-bun barely escapes with her life.