Woman Trap

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount

In Woman Trap, Hal Skelly is hard-bitten police sergeant Dan Malone, whose mission in life is to rid his community of gangsters. The revelation that Dan's own brother Ray (Chester Morris) is the secret head of all local criminal activities does not weaken Dan's resolve in the least. The barely relevant title is a reference to "heroine" Kitty Evans (Evelyn Brent), the wife of a minor gang functionary. Screenwriter Joseph L. Mankiewicz, presumably on a dare, makes a brief appearance as a crime reporter.

Cast

Chester MorrisRay Malone
William B. DavidsonWatts
Guy OliverMr. Evans
Leslie FentonEddie Evans
Joseph L. MankiewiczReporter (as Joseph Mankiewicz)
Sailor VincentHimself - a boxer (as 'Sailor Billy' Vincent)

