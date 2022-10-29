Not Available

Woman Undone

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When Terri Hansen (Mary McDonnell) emerges from a fiery car crash as a widow, the local sheriff at first believes her account of the accident. But there's a snag in her story. Namely, a bullet in her dead husband. Just what did happen on that dark desert road? Through a series of telling flashbacks, we and the jury learn the bizarre truth. Randy Quaid and Sam Elliott costar in this riveting drama.

Cast

Mary McDonnellTeri Hansen
Randy QuaidAllan Hansen
Sam ElliottRoss Bishop
Benjamin BrattJim Mercer
Charles NolandTrim
Peta WilsonReceptionist

