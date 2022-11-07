Woman With a Past

Not Available

A woman lives a normal life with her second husband and her two sons of the first marriage. One day she is caught by her past and the film reveales in flashbacks her stations of life until the day the police found her in her new life: First marriage, alcohol addiction, robberies, prison, escape from prison, search for work, second marriage, fight for the children,... In the end she has not only to fight for her freedom but also for the respect and love of her betrayed children and husband.