Woman's Criminal History

Not Available

Kimiko (Yui Hatano), who works for a fishery cooperative, remains a virgin. In a matchmaking marriage, he married a fisherman, Yoshio (Morira Manzo). Kimiko is desperate for her marriage because she is forced to do housework and SEX every day like a maid of Yoshio. What appeared in front of her was Totsuka (Mutsuo Yoshioka), who came from Tokyo to inspect the city's water quality. Kimiko, who felt the forbidden love investigation in Totsuka's kindness, put up a bold strategy ... A shocking work with the motif of the Showa era that actually happened! The starring is very popular in Asia such as Taiwan. Yui Hatano, an adult idol who is proud of her!