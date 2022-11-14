Not Available

Filmed at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, OH, "Woman's Place & Dance" features a group of young women and men running around and enjoying themselves on the grass outside. Among their activities are jumping rope, posing in different positions, and wearing colorful masks, but the film is primarily concerned with capturing the sense of free play and communal joy among the people. JoAnn Elam herself is a participant and can be identified by her dark green t-shirt and keys around her neck. Other, unidentified people can be seen holding cameras, but it's not always clear if their footage has been included in this film. Elam attended Antioch and lived in Yellow Springs until moving to Chicago in 1972.