Women and Bloody Terror

1970

A wretched piece about a promiscuous woman, Darcy, who has affairs with every man she meets, including her daughter's boy friend. She is terrorized by a motel parking attendant, Grapes, who chases her and one of her lovers on his motorcycle. The lover is killed but Darcy lives. Grapes and his psychotic friend, Anthony, continue harassing Darcy and her daughter, Hart. The two women are attacked but the police arrive and kill Grapes and Anthony.