Women and Gold

Dan and Myra Barclay, on vacation in Monte Carlo, are forced to cut short their European visit when Dan is ordered by his company to take charge of a gold mine in South America. Having once experienced the sweet life, Myra can no longer tolerate the rough monotony of life in the mining country, and she runs off with Señor Ortego, the owner of the mine. Myra soon realizes that Ortego's intentions are dishonorable and she decides to return to Dan, but on the way home she is in an accident and loses her memory.