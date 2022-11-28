Not Available

Paris has the unique distinction of possessing women cabbies; the scheme of making them chauffeurs (or, more properly, "chauffeuses") meets with rather disastrous results, as is shown in this extremely funny picture. Business is bad and one of the female cabbies reads an "ad" in the newspaper calling for women chauffeurs, so she goes to the garage and gets the job. Getting into the auto, she starts out and makes for the railway station, where there is a good opportunity to do a record business. Her first passengers load into the machine and, after giving directions to the lady in charge, she starts down the street.