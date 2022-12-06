Women Do Cry

Not Available

A mother stork is shot down from a chimney. A postnatal woman nearly jumps off a balcony. A girl contracts HIV from an adulterous partner. A woman applies make-up to two kittens. A mother looks for magic in the lunar calendar. These events are commonplace for this seemingly normal family, revealing the fine line they live between fragility and absurdity. In the meantime, their country Bulgaria is shaken up by anti-gender and anti-equality protests with an undercurrent of violence. These women are united by a shared trauma, but now they are ready to confront their father’s troubling past.