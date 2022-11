Not Available

"Women for Peace" covers the founding of the organization and many of the first peace demonstrations that it sponsored. With narration by Frances Herring, a founder of Women for Peace, the film covers 1961 and 1962 anti-nuclear demonstrations in California and Nevada, and many other activities undertaken by the group. Alice Richards, the film maker's wife, long time friend of Frances, was a collaborator on this film, and co founder of Women For Peace.