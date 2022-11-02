Women from Georgia

Not Available

Documentary, Social & Cultural Documentaries - In this compelling documentary, filmmaker Levan Koguashvili follows a group of illegal immigrant women from Eastern Europe's Georgia working in atrocious conditions in the United States in an effort to support their families back home. Exploring the women's stories and examining their lives in New York and New Jersey, Koguashvili reveals why they exist as ghosts in an alien culture in order to take care of children, spouses, siblings and parents.