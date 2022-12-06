Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation

Not Available

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter present this one-hour special that highlights the stories of extraordinary high school girls selected by Big Brothers Big Sisters LA and paired with a female Hollywood executive as a mentor. It will follow each of their journeys and see how these relationships have changed all their lives. Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, the special will also feature appearances by Anna Kendrick, Anitta, Elizabeth Olsen, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Lana Candor, Jurnee Smollett, and Kathryn Hahn, and a special performance by Sara Bareilles. This is a special about women helping women.