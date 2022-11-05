1940

Marsha Hunt, a famous supporting actress of the 1930's and 40's appeared in many films. In this film, "Women in Hiding" she portrays a young women who wants to save her baby but is afraid of telling her parents and has no money to even pay the hospital costs involved. She falls prey to a baby for sale racket with quack doctors performing their services. All the actors and actresses who made this film possible never realized it would have a lasting message to all young women who are having a child and need financial help, to seek assistance from the people who love them and to their professional State Social Services facilities.