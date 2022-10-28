Women in Oversized Men's Shirts

Not Available

The dorkiest thing in the world, according to feminist poet Sigrid, is the movie cliche of the young woman who in the morning dons her male lover's shirt, looking adorably "indie cute". But when she begins a relationship with Kåre Tryvle, a writer twenty years her senior, she has difficulties living up to her ideals. Meanwhile, pregnant performance artist Trine is planning to give birth in a cage, dressed up as Marie Antoinette, on camera, and factory worker Astrid is looking for the son she had adopted. Yngvild Svee Flikke's directorial debut, based on Gunnhild Øyehaug's celebrated feminist novel "Wait, Blink", is an elegant, energetic and extremely funny portrait of three women struggling with the patriarchy as well as themselves.