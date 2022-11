Not Available

It has become something of a cliché nowadays to describe the Vatican as a state exclusively for men. Of the closest members of the Pope's staff, around 15 percent are currently women. Women in the Vatican protect the historical treasures of the church, they help determine if someone should be canonised, they oversee the restoration work taking place in St. Peter's and, for the last few years at least, have held executive positions in the governing body of the church.