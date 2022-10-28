Not Available

Women of Devil's Island

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Le Louvre Film

Italian costume drama about convicted women in France being sent to the penal colony on Devil's Island where they must wade through alligator-infested waters and find gold. Life on the island is tough for these buxom, beautifully-swept coiffed maidens - virtually none who look like they had even the slightest knowledge of crimes worthy of such a punishment. Here, if the girls want to get a day of rest they must work the night with the guards and/or warden of the island, but some changes come when Guy Madison arrives as the new warden out to change the horrible lives led by these playmate-wannabes.

Cast

Michèle MercierMartine Foucher
Federica RanchiJeanette
Marisa BelliMelina
Paul MullerLefèvre
Tullio AltamuraDubois
Antonella Della PortaLouise

View Full Cast >

Images