Women of Fukushima

Over a year since three nuclear reactors went into full meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, a broad anti-nuclear movement is growing in Japan. Nowhere is that more apparent that in Fukushima Prefecture, where a group of local women protest the deafening silence of the Japanese government. Ignored by their own media, these women share their brutally honest views on the state of the clean up, cover-ups, untruths and the stagnant political climate in modern Japan.