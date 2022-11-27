Women of Impact: Changing the World

Not Available

It all starts with one question: How will you make the world a better place? From household names to rising stars, meet the women who are changing our world. They live among primates in the jungle...dive the oceans for clues to the health of our planet, discover our human origins in African caves, and test new technologies in outer space. They break glass ceilings in newsrooms, boardrooms, courtrooms and classrooms. Women are reshaping our world, and how we see it, and here are their stories!