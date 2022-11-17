Women of Maidan

Not Available

In November, 2013, students peacefully gathered on Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Through joyful singing they celebrated their common goal of an economic treaty to bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. Peaceful demonstration came to an end when government special police forces broke into the square and beat the student demonstrators. Women courageously filled the streets, energized the nation, and sustained the protesters for over two months. The women became the heart of this spontaneous revolution, now known as "The Revolution of Dignity."