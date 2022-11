Not Available

The first Finnish talking picture(with English subtitles) to be released in the United States is a story of the conflict between the old and new orders of living. Tauno Palo marries Irja Lautia because his mother, Olga Tainio, tells him it is his duty as the eldest son to marry a wealthy girl. However, the attractive Sirkka Sari, a school teacher arrives in the village and causes complications when Palo falls in love with her.