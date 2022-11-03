Not Available

Women of Ryazan

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sovkino

The first interest of the film is its depiction of a rural community just before and after WWI (yes, the time of the Russian Revolution). However, unlike other Soviet films, "Women of Ryazan", while being lyrical and beautifully photographed, has a real plot and never leaves it aside. The plot is mostly about the fate of two women (blond Anna and dark-haired Wassilissa), the first being a dutiful (if not submissive) doomed soldier's wife, the latter, more lively and energetic, who will openly defy the old way of life.

Cast

Kuzma YastrebitskyWassilij Schironin
Olga NarbekovaMatwejewna, his wife (as O. Narbekova)
Yelena MaksimovaA soldier widow
Georgi BobyninIwan
Emma TsesarskayaWassilissa
Raisa PuzhnayaAnna

