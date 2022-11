Not Available

In advance of the January 18, 2019 premiere of WOW - Women of Wrestling on AXS TV, some wrestlers from WOW will be participating in a panel and matches as part of this weekend's Los Angeles Comic Con. Wrestlers scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Comic Con include Lana Star, Keta Rush, Princess Aussie (Simone Sherie), Razor (Sarah Wolfe), and Jessicka Havok. This will be the first time the Los Angeles Comic Con has presented live pro-wrestling at the event.