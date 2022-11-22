Women Outward Bound

Not Available

Fifty years ago girls were not allowed to participate in the Outward Bound Wilderness School. But that all changed in 1965 when a Minnesota Outward Bound class was opened to young women. At a time when girls should have been honing their housekeeping skills, 24 courageous young women took the challenge of a month of outdoor survival. This moment changed them and the Outward Bound program forever. Through interviews, footage of the Boundary Waters both then and now, and a heartwarming reunion, this documentary tells the story of these pioneering women.