Segment 1 - actress Saki Aibu plays a woman who doesn't do anything. Segment 2 - actress Asami Mizukawa plays an unlucky woman who messes up a man. Segment 3 - actress Koyuki plays an excessively beautiful woman. Segment 4 - actress Yuka plays an easy/promiscuous woman. Segment 5 - actress Kyoko Hasegawa plays an ordinary woman.