Women's Flesh - My Red Guts

After her boyfriend dumps her, a young woman goes into her bathroom and begins to masturbate with a toothbrush. Autoeroticism gradually turns into self-mutilation, and she attempts to eat one of her own fingers. She then asphyxiates herself, and the focus changes to another woman, who also begins to mutilate herself. She starts with a fork, switches to a knife, and before long is stuffing her red guts into her mouth. She kills herself also, leading us back to the first girl – who apparently is still alive.