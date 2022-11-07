Women's Rage in Three Countries

Not Available

The first part happens in Korea during the Chosun Dynasty. After getting married to her very young groom (a child), Ok-nyeo is on the road with her husband when suddenly attacked by a group of bandits who kill the young groom. Ok-nyeo is then kidnapped and rape by the men. Later she awakes in a cave where the bandits brought her to Choi Wang-ryol who really likes her, but when he tries to have sex with her she kill herself by biting off her tongue. Afraid, Choi Wang-ryol escapes but first he dumps Ok-nyeo’s body in the stream nearby the cave then, her vengeful soul is out for blood. The second part takes place in China where a wealthy man orders his servant to bring some girls to his house. He then choose one of them to have sex with but he suddenly start to experience some strange manifestations of a female ghost. That ghost was a woman he once killed but she is now reappearing whenever Mr. Wang wants to abuse a woman. In the final part, the story is set in feudal Japan.