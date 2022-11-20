Women Seeking Women Volume 1

Not Available

Trying on gorgeous clothes is not the only thing Holly & Nikki enjoy together taking them off is much more fun! After a night of dancing, they make their way back to the bedroom, where some gentle massaging turns into a night of passion! Experienced Kelly wants to show young, pretty Bree the difference between being with a man, and being with a woman. Reluctant at first, Bree slowly opens up to the idea and realizes the softness of a woman and her touch is what she's been craving as she gives in to her inhibitions! Nicole is getting ready to go out, and is trying on different undergarments, when she needs Nikki's help with her stockings. Sultry Nicole gets modest Nikki to try some on with her. Nikki's slight touch on Nicole's pussy when she is trying to hook her girdle for her sends sparks to each of the girls. They each know that something exciting is in store tonight!