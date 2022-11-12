Not Available

Maxim and Svetlana 15 years together. He is a successful television journalist, she leads the heading "Women's Tears" in a popular women's magazine. One day, Maxim, preparing a report on influential politics, meets a young girl named Elena and unexpectedly passionately falls in love with her. Elena responds to Maxim in return, not suspecting that he is married. Sveta accidentally meets Elena, who, as it turns out in a couple of minutes, turns out to be ... her husband’s mistress. Both understand that Maxim deceived them. Maxim is not ready to choose between a devoted wife and a charming lover. Finally, women make a decision for him ...