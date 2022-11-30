Women's Wrestling Revolution WWR Five Year Plan

Not Available

Sonya Strong is in the ring to talk about her three month plan, saying after she beats Jordynne, wins the Rumble, and beats Tenille Dashwood in March, she'll get her hands on Deonna Purrazzo. Sonya Strong over Jordynne Grace by pinfall with a victory roll reversal and a handful of tights. Terra Calaway over Kennedi Copeland by pinfall with a full nelson slam. Kasey Catal, Kris Stadtlander, and Vanity over Alexxis, Gilian Leigh, and Taeler Hendrix by pinfall with a Blue Thunder Driver from Vanity on Alexxis. Solo Darling over Willow Nightingale by submission with a cloverleaf. LuFisto over Skylar by pinfall with the Burning Hammer. Holidead over Delmi Exo by pinfall with a double underhook piledriver.