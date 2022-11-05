Won in the Clouds

1928

Nearly 7,000 Curtiss Jennies were built and they had a long and distinguished career in the movies. In this load of garbage, a Swahili village (somewhere in the sierras behind Hollywood) is affected by disease. The nearby diamond mine is using this as an excuse not to ship diamonds back to HQ in South Africa. The mine president has sent a doctor, his beautiful daughter and her duenna to find out what is going on and to cure the natives. They are travelling on foot. To speed things up the president sends his ace flyer up...