Wonder Girlfriend

comic book illustrator Simon Loui loses job and girlfriend is pissed off about him. So he gets drunk and wishes upon a star ... just as a spaceship is flying overhead, and an alien buzzes out and follows him home. Using his comic drawings on the walls as a guide, the alien assumes human form (to become Jacqueline Law) and calls herself Mah-Hey. Girlfriend gets understandably upset and walks out. Artist and Mah-Hey get jobs in a new firm, where she gives him support and help to succeed where he failed before. In between, Mah-Hey drinks water by the large bucketload, occasionally helps artist win fights, and looks into his dreams while he sleeps.