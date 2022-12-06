Wonder In The Temple

Not Available

Provincial singer Xiao Lan leaves Chengdu for Shifang City and decides to induce labour after encountering the pain and harassment from her boyfriend Land, when she is frustrated by the sudden earthquake that strikes. The medical staff protects the entire hospital and moves the pregnant women to a safe area, Luohan Temple, where the temple becomes a maternity home and the meditation room becomes a delivery room. In the meantime, Xiao Lan experiences the tears and challenges of the limits of humanity in a disaster.